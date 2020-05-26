



Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a media aide to Governor Ganduje of Kano state, said the Kaduna-Kano rail project will never be completed.





Yakasai stated this on Twitter.





Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, in 2019 had said that the Federal Government had secured a loan for the project.





He said the rail line would run to Lagos via Ibadan, conveying about 30 million tons of cargoes.

He also stated that the project will kick-start “soon”





A twitter user, on Monday, then asked Amaechi when the Kaduna-Kano rail project will kick-start.





Reacting to the question, Yakasai said: “Forget it sir.





“I’ve lost all hope. Even if they start they can’t finish it before 2023 and it will be another dredging of river Niger that will never be completed.”

