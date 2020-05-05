



The Kaduna government says the state has discharged two more COVID-19 patients.





In a statement on Tuesday, Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser on media and communication, said of the 81 cases recorded in the state, 65 are almajiri kids who were returned from Kano and two policemen.





Adekeye said seven other cases, out of the 72 active cases on admission, “are persons with travel history outside Kaduna state or their contact”.





“Since the index case was reported on 28 March 2020, the state has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality who died before his positive test result was received,” Adekeye said.

“Overall, 81 cases have been recorded in the state but the active cases are now 72.”





Adekeye warned of the dangers of community transmission, advising citizens to report anyone who recently came from another state to Kaduna.





He said such persons are risking the health and lives of Kaduna residents by “recklessly” spreading the virus across state lines.





He asked residents “to be uncompromising in exposing and reporting these potential spreaders of disease”.





“As it continues its effort to prevent community transmission, the state standing committee on COVID-19 appeals to citizens to report any person who they know has sneaked into the state. Such persons are violating the state’s Quarantine Orders as well as the nationwide prohibition of interstate travel by the Federal Government,” he said.





“They should not be allowed to spread sickness and make nonsense of the sacrifices the people of Kaduna State are making in enduring the tough but necessary measures announced to protect them.





“Citizens who suspect that they have been exposed to COVID-19, should act responsibly, avoid infecting others, contact health officials and isolate themselves until the authorities come to see them. Such persons are urged to readily volunteer all relevant information on their health, travel history and contact.”





Adekeye asked residents to observe personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect the state from the disease





“Residents should wear face masks when leaving their homes and should wash their hands when they return home,” Adekeye said.





“Keeping safe from this pandemic is the personal responsibility of every citizen. All of us must take steps to protect ourselves and our households from COVID-19.”



