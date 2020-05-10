





He said this brings the total deaths so far to three in the state.The state recorded its first COVID-19 fatality on May 2, 2020.The latest deaths, according to the governor on his Twitter handle, are a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.El-Rufai also disclosed that two more persons have tested positive, bringing the active COVID-19 cases in the state to 87.He said, “Two more persons have tested positive, a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun. Two fatalities have also been recorded: a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.“Kaduna now has 87 active Covid-19 cases and three fatalities.”El-Rufai had on Friday raised the alarm that illegal interstate travel was widening the spread of the coronavirus in the state.The governor who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye in a statement, noted that the majority of COVID-19 cases in the state had travel history.The statement had said that “the Standing Committee on COVID-19 appeals for the vigilance and active involvement of all citizens in the effort to avert this peril.“Positive COVID-19 test results have been recorded from seven local government areas Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria.”