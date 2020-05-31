



The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo state has reacted to the alleged rape and murder of Vera Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the varsity, inside a church.









The attackers of the student had reportedly smashed her head with a fire extinguisher which left her unconscious and led to her death.





According to NAN, Lilian Salami, the vice-chancellor of the institution, in a statement on Sunday, described the incident as shocking.

In the statement by Benedicta Ehanire, the institution’s public relations officer, the VC said the actions of the attackers were reprehensible and should not be condoned in any society.





She said the current COVID-19 pandemic was already hard on everyone and that compounding it with inflicting additional pain on any family was a wicked act.





While commiserating with the bereaved family, Salami prayed God to grant her soul peaceful rest.





The vice chancellor also urged students of the institution and indeed all young people to be wary of the company they kept and the places they visited.





She added that a delegation had been sent by the university’s management to commiserate with the bereaved family.





