Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is dead.
He died on Friday in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.
Karibi-Whyte was aged 80 years.
The late justice left behind seven children, four male and three female.
They are Asikiya, Tonye, Gogo, Abiye, Tokini, Sodigi and Nengi.
Karibi-Whyte, a Professor of Law, hailed from Abonnema, Rivers State.
He was the Legal Draftsman in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice in 1973 and later the Solicitor-General.
In 1976, he became a Judge of the Federal Revenue Court, was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1980 and the Supreme Court in 1984.
Karibi-Whyte was appointed Judge at the International Criminal Tribunal on November 7, 1993; chaired the Nigerian Constitutional Conference 1994-1995 and later the Counterfeit Currency Tribunal.
He was also Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS); Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities; Law Report Committee of the Federal High Court; Civil Disturbances Tribunal; Committee for the Unification & Reform of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act & Criminal Procedure Code.
He was honoured with a national title of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) in 2008.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.