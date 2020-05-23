Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is dead.





He died on Friday in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.





Karibi-Whyte was aged 80 years.





The late justice left behind seven children, four male and three female.





They are Asikiya, Tonye, Gogo, Abiye, Tokini, Sodigi and Nengi.





Karibi-Whyte, a Professor of Law, hailed from Abonnema, Rivers State.





He was the Legal Draftsman in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice in 1973 and later the Solicitor-General.





In 1976, he became a Judge of the Federal Revenue Court, was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1980 and the Supreme Court in 1984.





Karibi-Whyte was appointed Judge at the International Criminal Tribunal on November 7, 1993; chaired the Nigerian Constitutional Conference 1994-1995 and later the Counterfeit Currency Tribunal.





He was also Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS); Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities; Law Report Committee of the Federal High Court; Civil Disturbances Tribunal; Committee for the Unification & Reform of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act & Criminal Procedure Code.





He was honoured with a national title of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) in 2008.





