According to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, on its twitter handle, the 14 Coronavirus patients discharged included six female and eight male.It said seven of the discharged patients were from Onikan Isolation Centre, two from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, four the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH and one from Landmark Isolation Centre.“14 more #COVID19 Lagos patients; 6 females and 8 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.“The patients; 7 from Onikan, 2 from IDH, Yaba, 4 from LUTH and 1 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos are now 261,” the government said.