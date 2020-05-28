





The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.Longe said the bishop was abducted by the gunmen who stormed his residence in Bukan-sidi, Lafia metropolis, on Wednesday night.He said that a Police team had been deployed to trail the abductors to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and possible arrest of the perpetrators.Corroborating the incident, Elder Yohanna Samari, a former CAN Secretary in the State, said the bishop was abducted by the attackers at midnight at his Bukan-sidi residence.Samari said that the abductors took the CAN chairman away on a motorcycle.He said that although nobody was hurt during the incident, the family had been greatly traumatised.Meanwhile, Pastor Tayo Samuel, the CAN Vice Chairman in the state, said the abductors had contacted the family demanding for N20 million ransom.