



Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to put its house in order in the trial of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.





Lawal has been on trial over alleged N544 million contract fraud.





Others charged are his brother, Hamidu, a Director of Rholavision Engineering Limited; a staff, Sulaiman Abubakar and the Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John Monday.





On Thursday, Justice Okeke asked the commission’s lawyer, Ofem Uket, why none of their witnesses were in court.

Uket apologized, adding that it was not in his character to stall any trial.





“It is regrettable that none of my witnesses are in court for this trial, I wish to apologise for this and I humbly urge this honourable court to give me another adjournment”, he said.





Counsel to Lawal, Akin Olujinmi, SAN, told the court that EFCC counsel had informed him of the situation.





NAN reports that Lawal and five other defendants were present in court.





The judge fixed June 10 and June 16 for the continuation of hearing “to enable EFCC put its house in order”.





