It was gathered that the ‘Aje’ singer was driving to a destination when policemen, who were monitoring compliance with the curfew, stopped him around 11pm on Monday and took him into custody.The singer was later taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, where he was prosecuted before a mobile court after his statement had been taken.During the court proceedings on Tuesday, it was learnt that Jaywon pleaded guilty and the presiding magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of N10,000. He was also sentenced to do community service for 30 minutes.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Jaywon was among the 179 persons arrested for violating the curfew and refusing to use face masks in the state, adding that 79 vehicles were also seized for violating the curfew.