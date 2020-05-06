Babatunde Fashola, minister of works, power and housing, says he has gone 49 days without a handshake to avoid contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.





In a post on his social media page on Tuesday, the former governor of Lagos state said this was in compliance with the social distancing directive alongside other measures introduced to combat spread of the novel disease.







“49 days without a handshake. Social Distancing, the new normal. #When was your last handshake?” he wrote on Twitter.

Avoidance of handshakes, regular washing of hands and social distancing are among guidelines recommended by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to combat spread of the pandemic in the country.





So far, Nigeria has recorded 2,950 cases of the killer virus with 98 deaths while 481 infected patients have been discharged.





With the cases of the pandemic on the rise in the country, both the federal and state governments have introduced various initiatives to contain spread of the virus.





President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier ordered residents of Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT to stay at home — as part of measures to tackle the disease.





Some state governors also fizzled movements and closed economic activities to ensure people stay at home.





Following several complaints over the economic hardships brought about by the directive, Buhari would later order a gradual easing of the lockdown — which took effect from May 4.