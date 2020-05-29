



Some parents in Lagos have kicked against any imminent plans to reopen schools on account of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.





Emeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, had earlier spoken on plans to divide academics into morning and afternoon sessions towards safely reopening institutions across the country.





This was after Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, had announced that the federal government looks to roll out guidelines to prevent any surge in the COVID-19 cases.





Speaking to NAN about their concerns on Thursday, some parents whose wards school in Lagos state said it was important for the federal and state governments to continue to safeguard children from the pandemic.

Ayobami Ojo, a civil servant, who resides in Ikotun, urged the state government to allow children to remain at home until the pandemic is effectively contained and or a vaccine is found.





“There is no need of considering any morning and evening classes for now; let the children continue to stay safe at home as the virus is increasing every day,” the parent said.





“Children will naturally not be as cautious as adults; schools cannot be compared to markets. Reopening of schools should be considered when confirmed cases drop very well.”





On her part, Abiodun Aina, a businesswoman, who resides in Ayobo, said that lives could be jeopardised by the planned resumption if the issue isn’t handled carefully.





“It is difficult to control adults, let alone children, we should not risk the lives of children. A two-shift option for classes may not stop the spread of the virus,” the trader said.





“It’s better to remain at home until COVID-19 subsides or a vaccine is found. Nigerians should stop putting pressure on government to reopen schools. Why are we in a rush? We need to be patient.”





Kayode Jacob, a businessman, who lives around the Iyana-Ipaja area of the commercial city, said his opinion wasn’t any different from his colleagues as he warns of the dangers that lie ahead.





“University and secondary schools students can be cautioned,” he said.





“They can observe social distancing and other precautions. But these will be difficult for nursery and primary school pupils. Protecting the lives of our children should be paramount.”





As of May 28, Nigeria has recorded 8,733 cases of the virus with a total of 254 deaths.





