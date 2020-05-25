



The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday said it will take a special miracle from God for Coronavirus to completely leave the world.





Adeboye, who spoke during a live telecast to members of his church on Dove TV, charged Christians to trust in God because He could not be caught by surprise.





The man of God insisted that just like other infections, Coronavirus would not go away in haste, but would remain in the world for a while.





“Coronavirus will not disappear completely. Just like flu, Cholera and Ebola, it won’t leave the world completely.





“ It will take a special miracle from God for it to leave the world completely. Many people will be grateful to God after this lockdown.





“Some people who don’t spend time with their families will be grateful to God. Trust God that nothing takes him by surprise, he knows everything from the beginning and He is in charge,” he stated.





Adeboye added that he had told his members at the beginning of the year that “this year (2020) the world is going to behave like a child in convulsion.

“l also told those of you who are my children: you are going to pass through this thing without a problem. Those of you who are genuinely my children, you will pass through the sea without even a touch of water on you.

When Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego came out of the fiery furnace, even the smell of fire was not on them.

I want you to believe me because my Father does not lie: You will come out of this problem safe and sound.

“You must take the step of faith. I want you to put yourself in the position of the Children of Israel. Moses spoke, told them tomorrow will be alright, they saw the wind blowing, they saw a path opening up in the Red Sea, but it took an act of faith on their part to work into the middle of the Red Sea because on their right and left hand, there was a huge wall of water but they marched on.





“May l appeal to you, if you want to pass through whatever challenges you are facing, you better cross over to the right side. Cross over to Jesus Christ, He can make a way where there is no way. His name is the way. Surrender your life to Him.”









