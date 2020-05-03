



Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami, to identify, publish and use confiscated stolen assets as isolation centres.





SERAP said using confiscated assets as isolation centres would provide safe and enabling environments for the treatment and care of people, improve the authorities’ ability to respond to COVID-19 and reduce the risks to Nigerians and the public health.





Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had begged Nigerians to donate and temporarily make their buildings available as isolation centres.





SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, in a statement on Sunday, said asking Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres would be counter-productive, as it would put them at greater risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

“Rather than begging Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres, the authorities should identify, publish and use confiscated assets as isolation centres, as a temporary measure.





“Using confiscated assets as isolation centres would be proportionate, necessary, and serve a legitimate objective, namely to protect public health and public order.





“The proposed measure would be lawful, and more effective, as it would be in the public interest. Using the confiscated assets as proposed would neither violate the accused’s right to property nor entail a duty to compensate.





“As the right to health is closely related to and dependent upon the realization of other human rights, including the right to private and family life, asking Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres may also violate this fundamental human right”, SERAP noted.



