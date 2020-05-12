



The federal government has given an update on over 600 Nigerians flown back to the country and others being expected.Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed that they were at various isolation centres in Lagos and Abuja.The minister, however, lamented that the facilities had reached saturation point and would not be able to take more.He spoke at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 press briefing on Monday.“The number we are able to care for are limited, this means we are going to be staggering flights before bringing others back to the country.“Many Nigerians willing to come home are still in China, India, Sudan, Lebanon, Egypt among others; this calls to question our capacity to absorb all of them and also ensure we deliver optimally,” Onyeama said.He confirmed that the flight carrying first and second batch returnees from the United Arab Emirate; was already on its way to Nigeria via an American flight.Onyeama hinted that subsequently, the PTF would use Nigerian carrier to airlift the returnees.





