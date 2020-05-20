President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration won’t neglect any State in its drive to tackle insecurity and socio-economic challenges.





Buhari, who spoke through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, was reacting to Tuesday’s Senate resolution calling on the Federal Government to include Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi States in the military operations against bandits, NAN reports.





The President had recently authorised a major military operation against bandits and kidnappers in Katsina State.





However, a statement by Shehu on Tuesday assured that Buhari’s government won’t allow any State to suffer discrimination in dealing with issues of insecurity on account of political differences.





The statement reads partly: “While today’s Senate resolution is perfectly in order, it is important to state that in his duty as Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the commencement of this operation.





“Beyond this announcement, no other details concerning the mode, scope, timings and other essentials will be revealed so as not to compromise its success.





“It is, however, important to outline the fact the all the states of the federation are equal and important before the President.





“None has suffered any discrimination up to this point, and none will be made to suffer any such discrimination in dealing with security and all other matters on account on their political differences with the government at the centre.”













