





The LGAs are Guma in Benue and Obi, Keana and Doma in Nasarawa.The two governors and their officials took the decision during a joint peace and security meeting held in Yelwata, Benue State.In a jointly signed communique, they resolved to hasten the boundary demarcation so as to address the lingering ethnic crisis at their border communities.The communique also stated that Fulani herdsmen should refrain from trespassing and occupying farmlands and communities in the border areas by obeying the ranching law of the state governments while urging farmers and herders not to take laws into their hands.