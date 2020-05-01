



United States President, Donald Trump has claimed that he has seen information indicating the Wuhan Institute of Virology is behind the coronavirus outbreak.





Trump who made the claim on Thursday, declined to provide details.





Speaking with reporters from the White House Trump was asked if he has seen any information that gives him a “high degree of confidence” the virus originated in the Wuhan lab.





“Yes, I have,” Trump responded, adding that the “World Health Organisation should be ashamed of themselves.”





When asked to provide details on the information Trump said: “I am not allowed to tell you.”





Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed one million on Tuesday.





According to John Hopkins University, there are at least 1,012,000 cases of the virus across the US, with 58,356 deaths.



