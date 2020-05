The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the circulation of letters of employment.





The commission, in a terse statement posted on its verified Twitter page on Saturday, warned Nigerians to be careful, adding that it was currently not conducting any recruitment exercise.





The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment.”





The commission described the letters making the rounds as a scam and advised affected members of the public to report to security agencies.





“Members of the public are hereby advised/warned that the commission suspended its recruitment programme in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.





Meanwhile, INEC has announced that elections in Edo and Ondo States would still take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.