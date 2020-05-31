



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the circulation of letters of employment.





The commission, in a terse statement posted on its verified Twitter page on Saturday, warned Nigerians to be careful, adding that it was currently not conducting any recruitment exercise.





The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment.”





The commission described the letters making the rounds as a scam and advised affected members of the public to report to security agencies.









Meanwhile, INEC has announced that elections in Edo and Ondo States would still take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.









