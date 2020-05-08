 ‘Increasing prices this period is insensitive’ — outrage as rumours of DStv VAT hike boom | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Rumours that Multichoice Nigeria plans to implement a 7.5 percent value-added tax (VAT) increase on all its services on DStv and GOtv by June 1, have emerged and sparked outrage on social media.

President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the finance bill, which increased VAT by 50 percent, into law on January 13. The new VAT regime, which sees an increase from 5 percent to 7.5 percent, came into full effect on February 1, 2020.

But on Thursday, some DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nigeria took to social media platforms to share screenshots of messages received on their decoders, stating that the VAT increase will be implemented across all subscriptions from June 1.

“Dear customer, please be informed that effective 1 June 2020, we will implement 7.5% VAT on all DStv services. Visit http://dstvafrica.com to see your new pricing,” read the message shared by some DStv subscribers.


The new development has stirred outrage on Twitter, where some disgruntled users registered their annoyance and berated the satellite TV company for allegedly taking such decision amid the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world and its economical ramifications.

“Make sure you call on @TundeIrukera and the @fccpcnigeria to please help everyone out. Millions of people are at home now. Not doing much work. Not getting paid much. Increasing DStv prices is insensitive. Please speak up. Please talk now. Otherwise, everyone will suffer it.,” a Twitter user wrote.

“While y’all busy with #istandwithbuhari you might think DSTV really cares about ya ass. In a time like this, first NEPA now DSTV when you think some of these people care about their customers,” another user wrote.

