Rumours that Multichoice Nigeria plans to implement a 7.5 percent value-added tax (VAT) increase on all its services on DStv and GOtv by June 1, have emerged and sparked outrage on social media.





President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the finance bill, which increased VAT by 50 percent, into law on January 13. The new VAT regime, which sees an increase from 5 percent to 7.5 percent, came into full effect on February 1, 2020.





But on Thursday, some DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nigeria took to social media platforms to share screenshots of messages received on their decoders, stating that the VAT increase will be implemented across all subscriptions from June 1.





“Dear customer, please be informed that effective 1 June 2020, we will implement 7.5% VAT on all DStv services. Visit http://dstvafrica.com to see your new pricing,” read the message shared by some DStv subscribers.

The new development has stirred outrage on Twitter, where some disgruntled users registered their annoyance and berated the satellite TV company for allegedly taking such decision amid the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world and its economical ramifications.





“Make sure you call on @TundeIrukera and the @fccpcnigeria to please help everyone out. Millions of people are at home now. Not doing much work. Not getting paid much. Increasing DStv prices is insensitive. Please speak up. Please talk now. Otherwise, everyone will suffer it.,” a Twitter user wrote.





“While y’all busy with #istandwithbuhari you might think DSTV really cares about ya ass. In a time like this, first NEPA now DSTV when you think some of these people care about their customers,” another user wrote.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:





Otherwise, everyone will suffer it. Make sure you call on @TundeIrukera and the @fccpcnigeria to please help everyone out.Millions of people are at home now.Not doing much work.Not getting paid much.Increasing dstv prices is insensitive.Please speak up. Please talk now.Otherwise, everyone will suffer it. May 7, 2020

Dstv didn't consider the fact that people are experiencing low income because there's downward review of people's salary, some people lose their jobs,low income to business owners due to partial opening of markets & travel restrictions. 0 income to menial workers bcos of lockdown — ishaq ibrahim (@ishaqibraz1) May 7, 2020

So DSTV added their 7.5 vat increase even in this pandemic? Apparently we are paying more for outdated content but we'll still pay anyway. Na Nigeria Government I blame pic.twitter.com/zfEzVitvFN May 7, 2020

While y’all busy with #istandwithbuhari you might think DSTV really cares about ya ass...... In a time like this, first NEPA now DSTV when you think some of these people care about their customers?! pic.twitter.com/ngxCSc9c38 May 7, 2020



DSTV just removed Toonami from all their bouquets.

Now DSTV has increased subscription money... In this pandemic. DSTV will advertise and tell DSTV subscribers to buy DSTV.DSTV just removed Toonami from all their bouquets.Now DSTV has increased subscription money... In this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RuYcN40TTC May 7, 2020

I thought our senators wanted to pass a bill where DSTV will be pay as you go in Nigeria.

Una don collect bribe from them too? That's how it's done everywhere, why is it different in Nigeria?

And now 7.5 tariff?? — TIGRESSS💙 (@Fab_DJWhybee) May 7, 2020

The new DStv subscription is going to be in effect from June 1st.



Abeg dem dey pay for 2-3 months in advance? — Court Jester (@Adonisee) May 7, 2020

Maybe its time to say BYE TO DSTV. — Tris™ (@daintyfavoredb) May 7, 2020

DSTV must explain to us how they supported our lockdown before any increase. @DStvNg May 7, 2020

The only way to resolve this DSTV issue, is to allow competitors into the market. Simple. But nah, they have probably given everyone responsible for implementing - free DSTV subscription for life! — Akpanudo (@Lord_Akpy) May 7, 2020

Do you guys still subscribe for #DSTV during this period of no football. You gotta be kidding me May 7, 2020

I have not paid my DSTV subscription in 2 months, when Netflix got me covered. More expensive than DSTV premium in the long run, but why pay for something I'm not actively using? — Silent Thunder 𓅓😷😷😷 (@frost9ja) May 7, 2020

I've been using Free to air since last year. I can't be using DStv where I can't watch latest movies. I'm glad I made such a wise decision. — DAHRELEO (@Darelawale) May 7, 2020

DSTV increasing their subscription fee ain’t it at all.



Well, Nigerians are the highest consumers and SA is looking for ways to get money to help Combat with Covid-19.



So Nigerians paying this new fee is us helping SA fight Covid 19.



Giant of Africa. 🇳🇬 — TheTweetingFingers👐🏼 (@TheHeadking__) May 7, 2020

My pain is that the 7.5% VAT increase on Dstv subscription is highly proportional to increase per PL match in viewing centers pic.twitter.com/c9j9Gjwj9v May 7, 2020

With this new DSTV rates, I’m definitely dropping my patronage for good.

I won’t be paying 20k monthly for something that offers very little value outside a handful of stations. — Witcher (@FeintsTwists) May 7, 2020

Seems I'm the only one one here not interested in watching DSTV when there is no football. pic.twitter.com/z8HT7qOkru May 7, 2020