



A former director-general of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Mr Theophilus Okere, stabbed his wife to death early on Monday and he did not seem to know he had committed murder.





When asked about his wife after the murder, he replied: ‘My wife is sleeping”.





The murder happened at Imerinwe community in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area.





According to reports, the police have arrested the man.

Okere’s wife, Beatrice was described as a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.





The couple had been married for 50 years. She was in her 70s.





Some reports said Okere ran away from home after the killing.





But the police arrested him following a tip off.





A source in Imerienwe said the 85-year-old former IBC boss had been suffering from dementia.





According to the source, Okere most times is not aware of his actions.





The source disclosed that the family had been managing Okere’s dementia for some time.





”Okere has been down with dementia and the family has been managing the problem.





”Even today that he stabbed his wife to death, when he was asked why he did it, he responded that his wife was still sleeping.





”The other Sunday, Okere went to church and said that his car was missing when in fact the car was parked in his compound,” the source said.





The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, told NAN that the police had commenced investigation into the matter.





“It is true that the former director-general of the state-owned broadcasting corporation, Mr T.C. Okere, about 85-years, allegedly stabbed his wife to death this morning.





”The command has commenced investigation into the matter,” Ikeokwu said.





Imo state Commissioner of Police Isaac Akinmoyede also said investigation is ongoing to ascertain if the man committed the heinous crime.





He would be charged to Court in due time, he told Channels TV.













