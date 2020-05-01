



Muhammad Babandede, the comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), says applicants whose passports have been processed would be notified using text messages.





In a statement on Thursday, Sunday James, NIS public relations officer, said the development is in line with the federal government directive on partially lifting the COVID-19 lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states from May 4, 2020.





“From May 4 to May 15, there will be a collection of cleared passports at the service headquarters in Abuja and all the passport offices nationwide. Unless the states that are experiencing complete lockdown in view of their peculiar situation and the state government’s position on COVID-19,” the statement quoted Babandede to have said.





“Only applicants invited by SMS through their mobile phones are expected to turn up on the scheduled dates.

“On May 18, there shall be gradual enrolment for only enhanced passports at the following locations that issue it: Immigration service headquarters, Abuja; Ikoyi, Alausa, Kano main passport office and Port Harcourt.





“On May 25, all passport offices nationwide are to operate gradual processing and enrollment with strict compliance with social distancing, wearing of facemasks and use of hand sanitizers.”





Babandede assured that the entire processes would comply with guidelines announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on easing the lockdown.





He said all services at diplomatic and consular missions will be based on the individual country situation.





The immigration service had temporarily suspended the processing of passports due to the coronavirus outbreak, then later extended the temporary suspension from April 23, 2020, to May 23, 2020.



