Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, says he is treated as a COVID-19 suspect in his house.





Speaking at the presidential task force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, Mustapha appealed to Nigerians to take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





“I don’t know your experiences out there, but I can tell you that it is one thing that has totally disrupted and distorted our social life,” he said.





“I leave my house every day and I return in the evening. I’m treated as a suspect. I have to wash my hands; I have to decontaminate my shoes; I have to walk into my house and barely will I be sitting down, my wife will ask me, ‘have you bathed?’ I will say, ‘I just arrived’.









He also called for strict adherence to the guidelines issued for the second phase of the eased lockdown, as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.









