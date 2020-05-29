



Hadiza el-Rufai, wife of Kaduna state governor, says she’s not part of her husband’s government.





Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, Hadiza said she has always distanced herself from commenting on topical issues such as governance and politics.





According to her, unlike governors and others who are constitutionally elected, she is not under any oath of office, hence can freely express herself on issues of her choice.





She added that her social media page is majorly for issues about language and humour.

“Did any of you see “first lady” in my bio? My timeline is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues. I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath,” she said.

Did any of you see “First Lady” in my bio?



My TL is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues. I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath. — Hadiza Isma El-Rufai (@hadizel) May 28, 2020

Her comments comes amid reactions trailing the reported killing of residents by armed men in the southern part of the state.





The governor’s wife had made headlines in April after some Nigerians accused her of endorsing sexual abuse following her reaction to a comment used by Bello, her son, during a heated argument with a Twitter user.





Hadiza would later apologise for her post, noting she does not support sexual abuse in any form.











“I can see how my tweet may have come across, and I apologise to those who were offended by it. I say, once again, that I’d never condone sexual abuse in any shape or form,” she had written.