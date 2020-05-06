



Odion Ighalo, former Super Eagles forward, says he will cherish his first goal on his full debut for Manchester United for the rest of his life.





Ighalo scored his first goal for United in the 5-0 drubbing of Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 at Old Trafford.





The 30-year-old striker, who joined the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window, hit the ground running on his return to England.





“Starting your first game and scoring your first goal at the same time, it’s something you’ll always cherish in your life,” Ighalo told Man United website.





“It’s a great memory and it was a dream come true. In the years to come, I’ll look back at my first start for the team and my first goal.





“The atmosphere in the stadium was mad, the fans were singing and supporting the team. They were supporting me and signing my name and that gave me more courage and more spirit to fight, to score even more. I’m very happy about that. It’s going to be in my head forever.





“It was a great game and we won 5-0 after the away game, when we drew 1-1.





“Coming home to Old Trafford, we knew we needed to win that game for us to go into the next round. We started so well, we were pressing up high and tried to attack from start to finish. It was a great display from the team – 5-0 in the Europa League is not easy.”





Ighalo has scored four times in just three starts for United.



