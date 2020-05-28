Governors in the south-east have finally reached an agreement with Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), on the modalities for the implementation of community policing in the region.





David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor and chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, told journalists on Wednesday that the deal was reached after a virtual meeting with the police IG.





Earlier this week, the governors announced they were rejecting the IGP’s template for community policing.





They had accused him of reneging on an earlier agreement they had with the police, and asked the houses of assembly in the south-east to enact laws that would give a legal backing to the establishment of a regional security outfit for the zone.





But Umahi said the differences have now been resolved and the form of policing at the community level is “well accepted” to both parties





“We saw that his (IGP’s) idea on the issue can assist us but when the state commissioners of police mistakenly constituted the community policing committee themselves and asked us to inaugurate, we felt something was wrong,” he said.





“We contacted the IGP that it was not what we discussed and he agreed that the commissioners of police made mistakes. The composition was entirely the duty of governors and other stakeholders.





“For the past two hours, we have been having meeting with the IGP alongside the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, traditional rulers and some stakeholders from the zone, there is no longer a disagreement between the governors and leaders of the zone with IGP.”





Umahi said part of what was agreed was that the security apparatus at the various councils and communities should be deployed.









