Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, on Wednesday reacted to the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff.





Fani-Kayode alleged that Gambari will help establish and entrench Buhari’s alleged Islamization and Fulanisation agenda.





The former minister made the allegation in a post on his Facebook titled: “ENTER THE PRESIDENT’S NEW CHIEF OF STAFF.”

Gambari, a former Under Secretary of the United Nations, UN, was unveiled as Abba Kyari’s replacement during the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday.





However, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Enter Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, Buhari’s new Chief of Staff and Nigeria’s former representative at the United Nations.





“Contrary to popular belief and despite his second name, “Agboola”, this man is NOT a son of the South-West or an Oduduwan but a Fulani Prince from the Royal house in Ilorin.





“He is a descendant of Alimi. He is a Gambari. And to cap it all, his brother, Emir Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu- Gambari, is the present Emir of Ilorin.





“His forefathers stole our sacred Oduduwan lands, took our throne, carved up and divided our Empire, enslaved our people and have persecuted our leaders in Ilorin for the last 200 years, denying them of their most basic liberties and rights.





“And worse of all, they have done this with the full blessing and support of the Sokoto Caliphate and the Sultan of Sokoto.





“With the appointment of Gambari as the President’s Chief of Staff, for the first time in our history, we have a Fulani President and a Fulani Chief of Staff both serving a Fulani Government with a Fulani agenda.





“This has never happened before and very soon, the results will be self-evident. To make matters worse, Gambari is himself a hardliner, and he was Buhari’s Foreign Minister in 1984 when the latter was military Head of State. He served a tyrant and a dictator before, and he is serving a tyrant and a dictator again.





“And he served not just ANY tyrant and dictator but Nigeria’s greatest military tyrant and dictator and now he is set to serve Nigeria’s greatest civilian tyrant and dictator.





“Unlike his predecessor in office, the late Abba Kyari who was a Shuwa Arab, Gambari is a Fulani. His only interest throughout his distinguished career as a career diplomat was to do nothing but further and protect the interest and hegemonic agenda of the Caliphate in Nigeria and to justify and rationalise its greed, brutality, barbarity and excesses before the civilised world in various international fora.





“Now he has come to help establish and entrench Buhari’s Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda. We welcome him and we will engage him in battle.





“Abba Kyari has gone. A hardline Islamic fundamentalist and Fulani irredentist has now taken over his job. Nigerians will see the difference.





“For those of us that have been in the struggle to liberate our people from the tyranny of Buhari for the last five years, it is “game on” and “back to the trenches”.





“The ceasefire is over and the war against ethnic and religious bondage and against injustice, subjugation, domination, nepotism, servitude and slavery has started again. May the best man win.”





