The outspoken role interpreter took to her Instagram page to share her fears for Nigerians. According to the 36 year old, she weeps for Nigerians for choosing to ignore the practice of social distancing.In her word:”Oh! My chest! My mood when i see how my people are disregarding social distancing and the use of face mask during this pandemic. This is not the govt. ish now o. I weep for Nigerians COVID19 IS REAL”.Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.The agency made the announcement on Monday night via its Twitter handle.Nigeria has now recorded a total of 2,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).Earlier on Monday, at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, expressed concerns about a possible explosion in the number of cases.According to him, this could happen if Nigerians continue to flout physical distancing guidelines as witnessed in different cities on Monday, following a partial relaxation of the lockdown earlier declared on Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.