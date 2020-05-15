Victoria Inyama, Nollywood actress, has recounted the most humiliating moments in her life with Godwin Okri, her ex-husband, before they finally settled for a divorce.





In a live Instagram chat with Malin Anderson, a UK based mental health advocate, the veteran movie star narrated how the union started to hit the rocks after her former husband began to maltreat and humiliate her.





She also disclosed that he threatened to kill her if she failed to do his bidding, a development which made her live in fear.





“I was scared because he would tell me ‘I know a lot of people in prison, my clients that owe me a lot of favour because they didn’t do long term and I’ll just waste you and nothing is going to happen.’ At that point I just told him that I’m ready to die, I’m not coming back to you, he said alright, we will see about that,” she said.

Inyama explained that in spite of the inhuman treatment she was subjected to, her former husband insisted she cannot divorce him because she was his property.





“He would bring his girlfriends to my house to drop off the kids and one day I said can we just go for a divorce and he said you can’t divorce me, I own you, you are my property, divorce me? I said you’ve moved on, you are living with another woman in your house, he said ‘so? you are not in my house anymore, there has to be a woman in my house’ and I requested a divorce,” she said.





”He went on to say ‘first of all you cant divorce me and second of all, which man is going to want a woman with three kids? Oh, you think its because you’ve gone to the university that you think you are now intelligent? You are not intelligent.”





She also revealed how the police would later arrest her while making efforts to safeguard herself and their three kids from Okiri.





“I was arrested in front of my kids and locked up for 12 hours. That was my most humiliating moment in life,” she added.





