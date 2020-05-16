





Osuagwu noted that he sees himself rooted in culture, adding that when he was made President general of his community, he never saw it as burden.“As an entertainer, I see myself rooted in culture. I love my tradition. When they made me president general of my community, I never saw it as a burden but as a blessing because stuff like this would bring out the best in you.As a knight, I see myself as a committed Christian because you cannot be given a knight if you are not committed. When I say committed, I didn’t mean by giving money, I do that but that is not the criteria. Some people wonder how I attend church regularly as a busy actor.If my church in Lagos and my village have like a three days programme, I will attend all of them. If they have 17 days programme, I would still attend all of them. I think of my fans, those who made me and wonder how to pay them back. It is through this way.My tenure as president general would soon end. My people are already asking that I continue but I said no, let others also be given opportunity to serve. Aside of these, family is there. you must give family 80 per cent of your attention”, he told The NationSpeaking further, he noted that his wife has been understanding and he would do nothing to hurt her.“I thank God for my family. With my wonderful wife who understands me right from the beginning, I am blessed. We were friends.I see my wife as my girlfriend to this day. She knows everything that I do and I try as much as I can not to hurt her. I thank God for the grace.I try as much as possible to bring my community together. If you come to my community there are a lot of things going on.The school that was abandoned for years is having a facelift. We try to attract investors. We are currently doing a water project soon to be commissioned”.