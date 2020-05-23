Victoria Inyama, Nollywood actress, says there is nothing wrong with women engaging in masturbation to satisfy themselves sexually.





Masturbation is the self-stimulation of the genitals to achieve sexual arousal and pleasure, usually to the point of orgasm.





In a post on her social media page on Friday, the actress claimed that despite societal stigma, masturbation remains “a healthy, safe and natural way for people to express their sexuality, needs and desires.”





According to her, engaging in masturbation is better than sex with someone who would want to control one’s life, hence her decision to join the ‘Masturbation May’ campaign aimed at sensitising people about it.

The ‘Masturbation May’ is being championed by Malin Anderson, a UK based mental health advocate.





“…Masturbation May is a whole month dedicated to self-love and carving out some ‘me time’. Too often we forget to take control of our personal well-being and show ourselves some love and kindness,” she wrote on Instagram.





“I’m part of @lovehoneyofficial campaign to raise awareness of masturbation as a healthy, safe and natural way for people to express their sexuality, needs and desires.





“I want to remove the shame and stigma. Empowering women is my number one goal, so don’t feel shy!! l recommend this too, better than getting involved with a sexual controller…”





Inyama has made headlines for several of her comments bordering on her failed marriage with Godwin Okri, her ex-husband, as a well as parenting.





She had recently recounted several “humiliating” experiences she went through with her ex-husband before they finally divorced.