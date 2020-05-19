Before the glamour, glitz and stardom, soulful singer, Adekunle Gold had it rough. The Orente crooner in a recent chat noted how tough it was when he began doing music.
According to him: “I had it very rough and that has built my mind to be resilient. I got a lot of rejections… which helped me grow. For example, you send a song to someone, they say the diction is not good or that I put too many words in my song, I took it as a point to improve”, he said.
Asked about his experience when signed to the Olamide led YBNL, he said:“It was really beautiful. It felt good to have a family that was looking out for you. Because I come across as gentle and my style of music sounded like it didn’t fit there, but the truth is we were all street boys with one thing in common – the hustle”,
Gold also added that he loves performing with a live band, stating that there is no better feeling than performing live with a band.
“I love playing on stage with a band. There’s no better feeling than performing live with a band. It is absolutely beautiful to be able to stop the band. It is fun to just interact with people on stage. I will always be a band guy”.
