Smart Adeyemi, senator representing Kogi west, says he feels pity for President Muhammadu Buhari because the price of crude oil is low.





While contributing to a debate on the revised 2020 budget on the floor of the senate on Thursday, Adeyemi said when the country was selling crude oil at a higher rate, the government at the time refused to diversify the economy.





The senator said there was no construction of road or rail lines because the people in government then, squandered the resources.





“When we were asking the government of the day at that time, to diversify the economy. At the time oil was selling at $100 to $150, that party, squandered our resources,” he said.





“Roads were not built, road lines were not constructed, where did the money go? Who were the people who were in charge of our resources?





“I pity this president, I pity this government now that oil is now selling at $22 or $30.”





The senator said those living in mansions should pay property tax to save the country’s economy.





“In the last decade or so we used to have some of these toll gates but suddenly they were removed by other party when they were in government,” he said.





“I think the time has come for those who drive in exotic cars, SUV cars to pay to the government.





“I think I should equally mention that those who live in mansion in our cities, those who have taken so much for the society, before the masses will rise, we should start looking at introducing property tax. For those living in mansion, they should start paying back to the society to save the economy of our nation from collapse.”









