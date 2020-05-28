Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has said he is not interested in becoming the President of Biafra when it is eventually actualized.





Kanu insisted that his only interest was to ensure the actualization of Biafra and not to become president.





The IPOB leader stated this during his latest broadcast on Radio Biafra.





He vowed to retire once Biafra is actualised.

According to Kanu: “I don’t want to be president of anything, I don’t want any contract I need nothing from anybody I need absolutely nothing, let Biafra come then I retire.





“I didn’t want anything, I don’t want your mansion, I don’t want your cars I need nothing from you but to do the will of God that all but here they don’t understand it.”





Kanu also alleged that he was approached by the Department of State Services, DSS, to sell IPOB.





“If I want to sell this movement I would have sold it in DSS custody, in Kuje they came and I said No, when I came out they came and I said no is it now that am going to betray you?





“You know it’s not possible, my father and my mother are in heaven watching and you think I will abandon Biafra? When my mother and my father are in heaven watching please give me a break,” he said.





