Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has dismissed the
criticisms which trailed the demolition of two hotels in the state, saying he
acted in good faith.
In a statewide broadcast, the governor accused one of the
owners of the hotels of unleashing thugs on members of the state task force
when they visited the facility.
Earlier on Sunday, Prudent Hotel, Eleme was pulled down
alongside another on Wike’s orders for allegedly violating the lockdown
measures in the state.
The action was widely criticised by many Nigerians who said
it was too extreme.
Wike, however, said though it welcomes genuine criticisms,
the state government did no wrong by demolishing the facility.
He said: “We acted against the hotelier because, apart from
using the facility to jeopardise the lives of our citizens in violation of the
extant law, the owner audaciously unleashed thugs led by the Eleme local
government youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party and inflicted severe
injuries on our task force members who went to enforce the law against the
continued operation of the hotel.
“As we speak, nobody knows the fate of the lives of most of
the victims of that brazen and deadly attack given the severity of the head
injuries they sustained.
“And so, we’ve done no wrong as all our actions were taken
in good faith and justified by, under and within the purview of the Executive
Orders, which have neither been challenged nor set aside by any competent court
of law.
“Therefore, while we welcome genuine criticisms directed
towards strengthening our intervention measures, it is no use taking issues
with uninformed critics and social media legal practitioners who, blinded and
prodded by sheer politics, bias and hatred, have opted to demonised and paint
our lawful and responsible actions in bad light.”
He said though the state may not have “totally achieved our
targets”, he is convinced that the lockdown has helped in containing the
coronavirus pandemic in Rivers.
The owner of the hotel had said he did not break any law to
warrant the demolition.
