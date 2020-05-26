



Some personnel of Nigeria Police allegedly invaded the Abuja residence of Engr. Abubakar Ibrahim, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).





One of his teenage sons was allegedly shot by the members of the Special Tactical Squad (STS), a team under the Inspector General of Police (IGP).





The incident happened on Monday, May 18, at about 12:45 pm, when Ibrahim was preparing to join his family to perform the afternoon prayer (Salatul Zuhr).





In a chat with PRNigeria on Monday, Ibrahim said: “I heard gunshots and strange people screaming. I rushed downstairs and to my greatest dismay, my family members were laying on the floor with their faces down. Armed men were standing over them, threatening to shoot anyone that attempts to run.”

The father said he thought they were criminals until the family was led out of the living room to an open space within the house.





“We asked them why they were treating us in that manner. They slapped one of my children and said : ‘you even have mouth to talk?’. The operatives searched the house, returned and said they were taking me, my seven male children and my driver to their office at Guzape. The female family members, already crying, stayed back.





“While entering the vehicle to convey us to STS, a son of my neighbour rushed to inform us that my son, Sadiq was shot at their house. We went with the STS operatives to pick Sadiq. He was in severe pains, blood had stained his clothes. The cloth used to cover the wound was soaked with blood.”













On how this happened, Ibrahim said the STS operatives first entered his neighbour’s compound before jumping into his through the fence.





“While there earlier, they met Sadiq doing ablution for the afternoon prayer. He was frightened and thought it was a robbery attack. An officer pointed a gun at him and started pursuing him. It is only by the mercy of the Creator that Sadiq survived.





“The officer was heard shouting ‘thief thief’ so that people in the neighbourhood would close their doors. It was around that time he was shot. They asked him to produce his phone and he told them that it fell during the pursuit. God so kind, the phone was found and we were eventually taken to the STS Office.”





Ibrahim expressed sadness that while Sadiq still bled, everyone driven to the location were asked to write a statement.





The retired government worker recalled that at the STS office in Guzape, operatives told them that a Nigerian Army Major and other people were recently abducted in Kogi State, and the kidnappers demanded a huge ransom.





“According to them, they were trying to track the kidnappers when they arrived at a spot near my house. That the road in front of my house was the location of the abductors when they were last contacted. They said the kidnappers asked them to take the ransom to that spot.”





Ibrahim recounted that after filling bond forms, “we were allowed to depart at about 5.45pm. I requested that an officer follow Sadiq to the hospital. They assigned the person who shot him. He and a relative took Sadiq to the National Hospital, Trauma Centre, Abuja. They dropped Sadiq and the relative at the entrance and left without seeing the doctors.”





The ex-NIOMCO Sole Administrator lamented that the STS carried out their actions without a warrant.





“I served this country to the best of my ability and retired as a Director from the Federal Civil Service. I have never been linked to any criminal act. Even in retirement, I am still contributing to the development of Nigeria. I am presently a visiting lecturer in the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria.





The aggrieved father decried that his and family’s fundamental human rights have been violated.





He further demanded that the operatives be appropriately sanctioned for unprofessional and unethical behavior.





Nigeria Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, told PRNigeria that the Force Headquarters is probing the incident and would reveal its findings.





Frank said: “There are different versions to this report. We are, nevertheless, investigating the controversy over the incident and we will surely make our position known and take appropriate actions on the issue.”









