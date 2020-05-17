Sammie Okposo, Nigerian gospel artiste, has taken to social media to appreciate God for delivering him from death while driving on the third mainland bridge in Lagos.





In a post on his Instagram page, the gifted singer said the incident happened on Saturday while he was driving to Surulere axis, his destination.





Okposo explained that he was moving at a speed of 100/120 kph while on the bridge until he suddenly heard a voice asking him to “slow down.”





According to him, barely 10 seconds after he heeded the voice and reduced his speed to 60kph, the propeller shaft of his car pulled off.

He said he had earlier planned on keeping the testimony away from the public but had to do so to appreciate God’s greatness.





“I was not going to post this because i had already thanked, praised and worshiped God for delivering me from death Saturday May 16, 2020 but this is something to brag about and testify of the miracle working power of God I have a very big God who is always by my side to deliver me,” he wrote.



“The image you see is my car propeller shaft that pulled off while I was in motion. Just before it happened, I was doing 100/120 kph on the 3rd Mainland bridge connecting to CMS and then to Surulere my destination.

“As I was driving, suddenly I heard a voice ‘slow down’ so immediately I reduced my speed to 60kph, 10 seconds after reducing my speed from 120mph to 60mph the propeller shaft of my car pulled off with a loud noise.”

The 48-year-old singer also wondered what would have happened to him if he had not reduced the speed of the car.

“Just imagine what would have happened if the voice of God did not prompt me to slow down imagine what would have happened if I was still on 120kph when the propeller shaft of my car pulled off,” he added.

“Oh Jesus… thank you my saviour, my deliverer, my protector, my shield. I am alive because of you. I am fine no scratch, nothing missing, nothing broken. Yet again, the devil and his cohorts have failed and they will continue to fail.”









