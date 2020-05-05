 How Funke Akindele responded when asked about her community service duty | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » How Funke Akindele responded when asked about her community service duty

Tuesday, May 05, 2020 0
A+ A-


Actress Funke Akindele has refused to disclose how far she has gone with the community service duty she was sentenced to by a court in Lagos.


Funke Akindele bagged the sentence after she threw a party at her Ibeju Lekki residence with singer Naira Marley and over 50 people present.

The actress was arrested after a social media outcry over the likelihood of a spread of coronavirus due to the flouting of the restriction order in Lagos by the actress’s decision to throw a party with that much guests.


A Twitter user who is yet to forget about the whole incident decided to find out if she has completed the sentence she was given.


He tweeted: “Lady, have you finished your community duty?”

Funke Akindele responded by using a Yoruba term to describe his poke nosing attitude. She said, “Elenu gboro”.








Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top