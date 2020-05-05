



Actress Funke Akindele has refused to disclose how far she has gone with the community service duty she was sentenced to by a court in Lagos.





Funke Akindele bagged the sentence after she threw a party at her Ibeju Lekki residence with singer Naira Marley and over 50 people present.





The actress was arrested after a social media outcry over the likelihood of a spread of coronavirus due to the flouting of the restriction order in Lagos by the actress’s decision to throw a party with that much guests.





A Twitter user who is yet to forget about the whole incident decided to find out if she has completed the sentence she was given.





He tweeted: “Lady, have you finished your community duty?”





Funke Akindele responded by using a Yoruba term to describe his poke nosing attitude. She said, “Elenu gboro”.







