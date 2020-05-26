



The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has fixed an emergency meeting for Wednesday.





The meeting will deliberate on the financial autonomy grated states’ judiciary and legislature, code-named, Executive Order 10, 2020.





Signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 20, details of the Executive Order 10, 2020 were released on Tuesday.





A statement by the NGF Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the consultation would be the 9th in the series of teleconference governors’ meetings since the coronavirus outbreak.





It will take place at 2 pm and have in attendance, all the 36 governors, via Microsoft Team from their various states.





The spokesman said among the issues to be reviewed are critical national questions that revolve around financial autonomy.





He said governors will also touch issues around the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ownership, and the controversial National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill.





Also to be discussed is the restructuring of states’ loans and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions, which have been a recurring decimal on the governors’ table.





“As usual the governors will be given an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, as well as review a letter from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as it relates to the pandemic draft regulations,” he said.





Bello-Barkindo added that there would also be a general update on efforts of the Coalition Against COVID-19.









