



The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has dismissed claims of herdsmen and Almajiris lurking in forests around the state.





Uzodinma insisted that there are no herdsmen and almajiris hiding in forests waiting to attack residents of the state.





He made the clarification while addressing journalists at the state’s Government House on Friday.





The governor assured residents of adequate security, adding that the opposition was behind such claims.





Uzodinma urged residents to go about there normal business without fear because there was no cause for alarm.





He said: “There is no truth in the story that herdsmen and Alimajiris are lurking in the forest waiting for a time to attack Imo people.





“It is a wicked rumour mastermind by the opposition. Imo people should go about their normal business as there is no cause for alarm. The government is on top of the security situation in the state.”





Following the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria, several almajiris who traveled from the North have been intercepted in the Southeast.





Only recently, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had alleged that Northern youths planned to terrorize the Southeast using Almajiris.





Kanu also claimed that Arewa leaders were exporting COVID-19 infected almajiris to kill people in the Southeast.





