



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described as hypocritical the relaxation of the lockdown imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike on Rivers State.





Governor Wike had relaxed the total lockdown in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas.





Governor Wike in a state broadcast said while on routine monitoring, he observed how difficult it has been for residents to access money from their banks to make purchases during the two-day window that was given.





He said the difficulties would prevent most residents of the two affected Local Government Areas from preparing and making adequate provisions for the upkeep of their families when the lockdown returns this Sunday, May 17.





But, Eze in a press statement on Thursday, claimed that Governor Wike’s action was to allow the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, inaugurate its State Executive Council and as well, to organise a thanksgiving service in this upcoming Sunday, but not to give any respite to the suffering masses as claimed by the governor.





Frowning at the governor’s alleged pretentious mien with which he conducted the fight against COVID-19, Eze also claimed that the alleged heinous, sinister and selfish act has once again exposed Governor Wike as one who does not know when to be a statesman and when to expose his passion for partisanship which has gotten to the peak of all unreasonableness.





“Governor Wike unlocked us, so he and his party can have their event. Imagine the malevolent tendencies. How else can one define insensitivity? Eze queried.





Eze condemned the organizers of PDP event for disobeying the Governor’s Executive Order on social distancing of not more than 50 people in a hall with a space of 1.5 to 2 meters.





“With this blatant disregard for the COVID-19 directive and the Governor’s directive, I ask Wike to quarantine his disobedient party members who have by that event, put the lives of Rivers State under danger and to auction their vehicles as he did to others that flouted his order. I will like to know also if the Obi Wali Cultural Centre, the venue which was built by Chibuike Amaechi will be dismantled for hosting such a funny event to demonstrate how powerful Wike is”.





Eze further alleged that Governor Wike is not fighting coronavirus but fighting Rivers people for reasons only him and his team can fathom.





“Having successfully held his party event, Governor Wike is set to lock down the state once again from Monday after the thanksgiving service by his party members to sustain his Draconian regime not minding whether or not Rivers people have got food on their tables”.





Recall that Governor Wike had last weekend demolished hotels in Eleme Local Government Area of the State for allegedly going against the lockdown orders imposed on the State to minimize the spread of coronavirus.













