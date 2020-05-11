Former Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said he has
cut down on his involvement in politics since 2015, so he can concentrate on
his Foundation.
Jonathan stated this during the inauguration of the Bayelsa
State executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Governor Douye
Diri on Sunday.
He admitted that he was moving away from being “an effective
partisan politician” and focusing on other areas where his services would be
required.
“I’m shifting away from being an effective partisan
politician because of my Foundation. People who want to partner me felt that if
you are a partisan leader in the country, they will eat with you with a long
spoon.
“I felt that after serving as President of this country, I
should go to some other areas where my services would be required. Through that
process, I would be able to support the nation and the state in one way or the
other,” Jonathan said.
Jonathan, who was president for five years, lost the 2015
presidential election to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.