The revered musician made this known during an Instagram live sessionIn his words: “This pandemic came suddenly and it is something we never expected, Already the whole world is being shaken by this pandemic, no one is able to do much, we all sit at home and abiding with all the instructions that the government has given us. It has not given anybody any chance to do anything, but we thank God that it happens, but it was not expected. But God has given me some instructions that I want to share.If we look back COVID-19 broke out in December 2019. Its been 5 months and we are stepping into May, and yet, there is no answer. God wants us to fear him more than fearing the coronavirus.“Now, generally in the whole world, people are afraid of the coronavirus than God. The fear of God is what we need. God is using this to draw the attention of the whole world, that even the superpower who thought they know it all are now humbled. He has taught us the lesson”.Speaking further, the ‘ Milliki’ music exponent noted that COVID-19 lockdown has affected the entertainment industry more than any sector.“It has affected the entertainment industry more than every area. Even those who have booked for the event had to cancel so as to adhere strictly to the rule of the state. And I am seeing that for those who are called the bandsmen. That they need to open their eyes to add something to their music. For instrumentalists and band boys.The global economy is so bad and agric is the answer. Agric won’t stop you for what you are doing, The future really is Agriculture”.