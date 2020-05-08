Kelvin Ikeduba, a Nollywood actor, says God does not recognise Nigeria as a country.





In a viral clip on social media, the 43-year-old film star can be seen comparing Nigeria to China in terms of development and religious demographics while questioning the African country’s priorities.





Ikeduba also criticised Nigeria for having many wealthy religious leaders yet nothing to show for it.





“Look, quote me anywhere. God left Nigeria a very long time ago. Don’t get me wrongly,” the Igbo actor can be heard saying in a Instagram live.

“God does not recognize Nigeria as a country, God recognizes the individuals. a long time ago. We have the richest pastors and alfas in the world.





“If I pray to God now, he answers me. I don’t know about you. But Nigeria as a country God left a long time ago. We have the biggest pastors an churches in the world. Let’s stop fooling ourselves.





“We have the richest alphas, malams, and pastors in the world. We’re the only country that goes to church Monday to Monday, and to mosque Friday to Friday. We’re the ones for fasting, vigils.





“Yet, look at our country. Ask yourself, who have we been praying to? Mondays when some others are hustling to work, some Nigerians are hurrying to church, even in the COVID-19 lockdown.





“China, one of the fastest developing countries in the world, has only one percent of its population as Christians. Others are people who don’t believe in God. Yet see how their country is developing.”







Ikeduba's comments come after Lanre Dabiri, a musician and entrepreneur better known as Eldee, had opened up on why he ditched his thriving career in Nigeria for the US.





“A deeper understanding of the root cause of Nigeria’s problems gave the clarity I needed. I figured that Nigeria is too far gone for the kind of redemption that I was personally seeking,” he had written.





“I’m really sad about this. Never stop fighting for a better life. Leaving Nigeria is one of the many options you have but it shouldn’t be the only option you pursue.”



