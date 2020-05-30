





He was reacting to the protest outside his official home on Friday night.Demonstrators protesting yet another white police brutality, after the killing of Minneapolis resident, George Flyod, clashed with secret police outside White House.Instead of Trump to sue for calm, he bragged about the counter-violence that awaited the protesters.That is, if they had breached White House fence.“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService,” Trump tweeted.“They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them.“The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.“That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action.“We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and good practice.”“As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!”.Trump tweeted this after he sparked accusations of racism with another tweet on Friday, in which he referred to the Minneapolis protesters as ‘thugs’.Then he borrowed a racist-laden threat by a Miami Florida police chief: ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’Probed about the remarks at a White House press conference on Friday, the president denied knowing that his ‘looting’ phrase was popularised by segregationist Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in 1967.Trump claimed to have used the words as a public safety message, to warn people to avoid getting shot, rather than calling for looters to be shot.The protests that spread to Washington began in Minneapolis, Minnesota began on Tuesday after George Floyd, an unarmed black security guard was killed Monday by a white policeman Derek Chauvin.Floyd was filmed saying ‘I can’t breathe’ as Chauvin knelt on his throat.Floyd died soon afterwards, with Chauvin fired and charged with murder.Protests, riots and looting spread to other US cities including New York, Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and Portland.In the early hours of Friday, Trump sparked accusations of racism after referring to the looters as ‘THUGS’ and tweeting.