





Special Adviser on Media to the governor Salihu Tanko Yakasai said after a meeting between the governor and religious leaders in the state: “Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has accepted and approved recommendations by a selection of 30 Islamic scholars in Kano for the Government to allow Friday Prayers to hold as well as Eid Prayers, ‘’said the statement.‘’The Governor gave this directive after a lengthy consultation with the Islamic Scholars and other government officials at Africa House, in the Government House.’’The statement added: “This means that the relaxation of the lockdown on the days of Monday and Thursday will continue, but Friday prayers will also be allowed as well as Eid Prayers, but traditional Eid celebrations in the State will not be allowed.’’‘’The Imams have also been directed to ensure that everyone wears a face mask, as well as the use of sanitizers and washing of hands. They should also observe spacing as well as making brief sermon and observing social distancing.’’‘’The State Government has also inaugurated a committee that will oversee the distribution of hand sanitizers, Sanitation equipment as well as face masks among others to Imams of Friday Mosques in the State.’’