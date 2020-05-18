



Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commenced a crucial meeting with the State Ullamas, Preachers, and Jumaat Friday Mosque Imams to brainstorm, as the Presidential Taskforce on COVID19 extends the Kano lockdown by another two weeks.





The meeting is expected to deliberate on issues bothering on the closure of Jumaat Mosques, banning of Religious activities and other religious rites in the holy month of Ramadan.





Already some Jumaat Mosques Imams are reported to have started defying closure of Mosques by observing their Friday Prayers.





Governor Ganduje had warned that anyone who violates the state ban on Friday Prayers would have himself to blame, a threat that was taken lightly by clerics who conducted their prayers last week.





Similarly, traders at the Kwari major textile market, Sabon Gari and other big markets in Kano are reported to be grumbling, following the lockdown of all economic activities.





There are speculations that the government will relax some of its total lockdown orders which especially as it affects the Friday Prayers.





Governor Ganduje was last week quoted as saying that his government is ready to relax the lockdown if Kano residents were ready to obey the COVID19 protocols.





The protocols according to him include exercising the much needed social distancing rules, wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers and constant washing of hands.





