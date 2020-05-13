Reno Omokri, former
aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan explained why Garba shehu, President
Muhammadu Buhari’s Spokesman is yet to confirm the reports on the new Chief of
Staff.
Shehu, when contacted, said he has not been briefed about Ibrahim
Gambari’s appointment as Buhari’s new Chief of Staff.
The presidency has
since kept mute on the alleged appointment of Gambari as the new CoS.
However, Omokri on
his Twitter page said Garba Shehu has not been briefed because he is perceived
as the head of the late Kyari’s ‘Cabal’
According to him,
Shehu has become an enemy to Buhari’s wife, Aisha since the death of Abba
Kyari.
His tweet read:
“Garba Shehu did not deny Ibrahim Gambari’s appointment as Chief of Staff. He
merely said he has not been ‘briefed’.
“Since Kyari’s
death, Garba has not had full access to the villa. His closeness to the Kyari
led cabal made him a natural enemy to Aisha Buhari.”
