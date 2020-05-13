



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan explained why Garba shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Spokesman is yet to confirm the reports on the new Chief of Staff.

Shehu, when contacted, said he has not been briefed about Ibrahim Gambari’s appointment as Buhari’s new Chief of Staff.

The presidency has since kept mute on the alleged appointment of Gambari as the new CoS.

However, Omokri on his Twitter page said Garba Shehu has not been briefed because he is perceived as the head of the late Kyari’s ‘Cabal’

According to him, Shehu has become an enemy to Buhari’s wife, Aisha since the death of Abba Kyari.

His tweet read: “Garba Shehu did not deny Ibrahim Gambari’s appointment as Chief of Staff. He merely said he has not been ‘briefed’.

“Since Kyari’s death, Garba has not had full access to the villa. His closeness to the Kyari led cabal made him a natural enemy to Aisha Buhari.”





