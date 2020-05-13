



Bukola Saraki, former Senate President has reacted to the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff.





Buhari on Wednesday announced Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.





The President made the announcement at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting in Abuja.





Gambari who hails from Kwara State replaced the late Abba Kyari who died on Tuesday, May 12.

Reacting, Saraki took to his official Twitter page to congratulate the new Chief of Staff.





The former Senate President described Gambari as a disciplined diplomat who will do well on the job.





His tweet reads: “I congratulate Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. Professor Gambari is a decent man, a cerebral academic, disciplined diplomat, and he is coming in with the necessary pedigree that will help him to do well on the job.





Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar , reacting on his Twitter page also congratulated Gambari, expressing optimism that he will deploy his skills to serve Nigeria.





He wrote: “Congratulations Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR on your appointment as Chief of Staff to @MBuhari.





“It is my hope and expectation and those of millions of Nigerians that you will deploy your varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our nation.“





