Ibrahim Gambari, a
professor and diplomat, who is expected to be announced as the new chief of
staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived at the presidential villa.
He arrived at the
villa some minutes before 11am on Wednesday, and was welcomed by Tijani Umar,
the state house permanent secretary, and other senior officials of the
presidency.
Gambari had his
temperature checked, and he used hand sanitiser before being ushered into the
villa.
He is expected to be at the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.
Some ministers have
arrived for the inaugural virtual meeting of the federal executive council.
Those present in
person are ministers of finance, budget and national planning, transportation,
information and culture, power, solid minerals, agriculture and commerce.
Boss Mustapha,
secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babagana Monguno, national
security adviser (NSA), are also present at the council chambers.
Gambari, who is from
Kwara state, was minister of external affairs under Buhari’s military regime
between 1983 and 1985.
He is currently the
founder/chairman of Savannah Center External link in Abuja, a think-tank for
research, training and public policy debate on the nexus between diplomacy
(conflict resolution), democracy and development in Africa.
His appointment as
chief of staff was officially announced at the virtual meeting of FEC by the
SGF.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.