President Muhammadu Buhari had condoled with the Kazaure Emirate and government of Jigawa State over the demise of the Galadima of Kazaure, Alhaji Tukur Adamu.





The President in a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday commiserated with family members of the deceased, his community and associates.





He prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the family members, and grant them fortitude to bear the loss.





The President said the investments of the late Galadima of Kazaure in Kano and Jigawa states as well as his contributions at the national level, serving in Sokoto and Lagos States as a public servant will be remembered.





“The late Galadima of Kazuare will also be remembered for the great work he did for Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) and the Presidency.





“I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he added.









